Gas smell reported in Fort St. John early morning Friday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John fire department received two reports of residents smelling gas Friday morning, which has since dissipated.
Daniel Simpson, deputy fire chief at the Fort St. John Fire Department, said the first call came in at 2:44 a.m.
When the crews went to the area around 89th Avenue, they could smell condensate but could not locate the source before the smell dissipated.
The second call came in at around 4:47 a.m. Friday morning. Crews could not locate the source, and the smell again dissipated.
Simpson said condensate is an oil, but an extremely light one. Condensate is, as mentioned, a byproduct of hydrocarbon drilling and it may be in either liquid or gas form, depending on the pressure and temperature at the time it’s released.
Because the smell left the area, they will not investigate further.