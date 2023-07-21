Fort St. John RCMP continue to investigate string of break-ins

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St. John RCMP is still investigating a string of break-ins that took place in June at a plaza on 100th Avenue.
The owner of one of the businesses broken into, Samantha Law with Baking Me Crazy, spoke with Energeticcity.ca last month and said the thief only got away with two cookies.
According to Law, two other break-ins in the plaza resulted in hundreds of dollars being stolen from one business and the other losing $20.
Police are looking for a potential witness to the crimes, who was seen riding a BMX with purple tires around the time of the incident.
Law believes the man on the BMX was the one who broke into her business.
The local police also sent out a release on Friday addressing the perceived rise in property crime, specifically in the downtown core.
“The Fort St John RCMP want to reassure the public that the recent commercial break and enters continue to remain active investigations and is being aided by the Fort St John Target Team,” said Constable Chad Neustaeter, Media Relations Officer for the Fort St John RCMP.
“As a result of the current investigations, there is reason to believe the recent spike in break and enters is likely being conducted by a single individual.”
Anyone with information on the break and enters or the man who was spotted around the time of the incidents is asked to call the local detachment at 250-787-8100.
To remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers can be contacted at 1-800-222-8477, or a tip can be submitted online at www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca.
Property crime has been a highly discussed topic in the Peace over the last year.