Two Fort Nelson residents charged with fraud, one pleads guilty

FORT NELSON, B.C. — Two Fort Nelson residents have been charged with fraud of over $5,000, and one has pled guilty.
According to the BC Prosecution Service (BCPS), Adam Melvin Arsenault and Bobby-Jo Arsenault have been jointly charged with defrauding the G. W. Carlson Parent Advisory Council fund between August 1st, 2021 and April 15th, 2022, around Fort Nelson.
According to Court Services Online, they first appeared in court on March 27th, and on June 26th, Bobby-Jo pled guilty to the charge, while Adam has not entered a plea.
The next joint appearance is on September 25th for disposition and a pre-sentence report.
A disposition is when a person accused of an offence appears before a judge to enter a guilty plea or be sentenced.
A pre-sentence report is a written document about the accused and the case.