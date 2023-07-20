Serious crimes unit takes over case of two missing B.C. children named in Amber Alert

SURREY, B.C. — Police have released more information about the woman alleged to have abducted her two children, who are the subject of an Amber Alert.
RCMP say Verity Bolton was spotted by closed-circuit TV emerging from a grocery store with a loaded cart in Kamloops two days before she was expected to give her children, who are from Surrey, back to their father after a vacation.
Surrey RCMP say in a news release that its serious crimes unit has taken over conduct of the investigation.
The woman was supposed to return her children, eight-year-old Aurora and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton, on July 17 to their father, who has primary custody.
Police issued an Amber Alert on Wednesday saying they have concerns about the mother’s mental health and are worried about the well-being of the children.
A photo released by RCMP shows a blue 2012 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup, towing a white horse trailer, that the woman is believed to be driving, and anyone who sees the vehicle or the Boltons is urged to call 911.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2023.
The Canadian Press