Construction to begin on sewer lines in Charlie Lake

Construction on a new sewer line will begin next week in Charlie Lake.
By News July 20, 2023 1 minute of reading
Construction on a new sewer line in Charlie Lake starts next week. (Canva)

CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. — Construction on a new sewer line will begin next week in Charlie Lake.

Big League Utilities and McElhanney Ltd. were contracted by the Peace River Regional District (PRRD) to design and install a new sewer line along Lakeshore Drive.

According to the PRRD, the new line will improve service and operation.

The PRRD will also be locating and repairing valves in the surrounding area.

The work will occur from July 26th to August 8th, and there may be some impacts to sewer tanks on private property during construction. 

Properties affected will be notified directly on the day sewer services are expected to be impacted. The PRRD says the properties should only be affected for a few hours.

The project is funded by the Gas Tax Grant from the Provincial Government and the Government of Canada.

Concerns can be directed to the PRRD by phone at 250-784-3200 or by email at environmental.services@prrd.bc.ca.

Report a typo or an error

 

Read our guiding principles

Most Recent Stories

Login

Open with the Energeticcity.ca News App

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.

Scroll to Top