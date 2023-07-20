Construction to begin on sewer lines in Charlie Lake

CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. — Construction on a new sewer line will begin next week in Charlie Lake.
Big League Utilities and McElhanney Ltd. were contracted by the Peace River Regional District (PRRD) to design and install a new sewer line along Lakeshore Drive.
According to the PRRD, the new line will improve service and operation.
The PRRD will also be locating and repairing valves in the surrounding area.
The work will occur from July 26th to August 8th, and there may be some impacts to sewer tanks on private property during construction.
Properties affected will be notified directly on the day sewer services are expected to be impacted. The PRRD says the properties should only be affected for a few hours.
The project is funded by the Gas Tax Grant from the Provincial Government and the Government of Canada.
Concerns can be directed to the PRRD by phone at 250-784-3200 or by email at environmental.services@prrd.bc.ca.