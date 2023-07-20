Amber Alert issued for two kids allegedly abducted by mother in Kelowna

KELOWNA, B.C. — An Amber Alert was issued by Surrey police Wednesday for two children who may have been abducted by their mother.
The Surrey RCMP requests assistance locating Aurora and Joshuah Bolton, last seen in Krafty’s Kitchen & Bar in Kelowna on June 30th.
The suspect is their mother, Verity Bolton, who was last seen in a Kamloops grocery store on July 15th.
Aurora is eight years old, standing three feet, 11 inches tall and approximately 55 pounds. She has brown shoulder-length hair, brown eyes, a chipped tooth, and light freckles. Her hair is slightly curly and likely braided. She was last seen wearing a blue dress with coloured flowers.
Joshuah is ten years old, standing four feet, 11 inches tall and approximately 70 pounds. He has short to medium-length brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing shorts and a T-shirt.
Their mother, Verity, is 45 years old, standing five foot, two inches tall and approximately 119 pounds. She has long brown hair, usually in a ponytail and brown eyes. She was last seen in black cargo pants and a black sweater.
Verity drives a blue 2012 Dodge D250 with a B.C. license plate SJ2708.
On July 18th, Surrey RCMP received a report that the two children had not been returned to their father by their mother after being on vacation near Kelowna.
The children had been in the company of their mother since June 28th but were supposed to be returned to their father, who has primary custody, on July 17th.
The children were not returned, and no one has been able to make contact.
The RCMP asks the public not to approach if she is spotted but instead to call 911.