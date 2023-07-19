Human Rights Commissioner coming to Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — B.C.’s Human Rights Commissioner, Kasari Govender, will talk with community leaders in Fort St. John on Thursday about her inquiry into hate during the pandemic.
The inquiry “From hate to hope” revealed a spike in hate incidents across B.C. during the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the event, the commissioner will review key findings and recommendations from the report, answer questions and discuss how communities in the Northeast can respond to hate.
“We are grateful for the opportunity to host the B.C. Human Rights Commissioner in the north as we commit to addressing hate in our community and region,” said Lilia Hansen, Mayor of Fort St. John.
“Let us come together, united in our diversity, to challenge hatred, promote understanding and build bridges of respect.”
The two-hour event held at Northern Lights College is hosted in partnership with Treaty 8 Tribal Association and S.U.C.C.E.S.S. Fort St. John.