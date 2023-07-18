Salvation Army receives Ribfest leftovers

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — After Rotary Ribfest wrapped up Sunday evening, all the remaining food was donated to the Salvation Army for its food bank and shelter programs.
The Fort St. John Salvation Army received about six trays of beans, two trays of pulled pork, a full box of roasted corn, a half box of green peppers, three boxes of buns, eight packages of mac and cheese, a full jug of milk, half a jug of dressing and about 55 pieces of cornbread.
Executive director of the local Salvation Army, Jared Braun, said the food won’t last long, but many people will benefit.
“[Monday], they were making the cornbread available in the food bank, and they were all gone,” Braun said.
Braun said big food donations help the organization offset its grocery costs.
“We’re always trying to keep those tight to be able to make sure that we can serve as many people as possible with as good of food as possible,” Braun said.
“So when we get donations like this, it just helps to extend our grocery budget.”
The Ribfest donation also gives the Salvation Army’s residents and clients something different than what is typically available.
“The reality is, for many in our community, [Ribfest] is not something that they could partake in [because they are] not able to afford to join an event like that,” Braun explained.
“For us too, by extension of the generosity of the Rotary Clubs and rib truck vendors offering these leftovers, which are still good quality food to people who otherwise couldn’t have joined in, is really something special, and we’re glad to be able to do that.”
Another benefit he added was food waste reduction, which still happens with donations from Site C and other work camps.
Braun wanted to extend a massive thanks to the Rotary Clubs of Fort St. John and the food trucks for the food donation.