Rotary Clubs donate $6K to three local organizations after Ribfest

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Three Fort St. John organizations each received $2,000 from the local Rotary Clubs over the weekend, with funds raised through the 50/50 ticket sales at Ribfest.
According to the Rotary Clubs, Community Bridge, Fort St. John Public Library and the Seniors Hall were chosen because they align with the seven pillars of the Rotary Foundation.
The seven pillars are:
- Basic education and literacy,
- Maternal and child health,
- Peace and conflict prevention or resolution,
- Disease prevention and treatment,
- Water, sanitation and hygiene,
- Community and economic development,
- Support for the environment.
Christine Clark, the executive director for Community Bridge, said they were given the funds to help youth in the Fort St. John area.
“We usually use donations to get food items and clothing for children that access our programs,” Clark explained.
“Sometimes it goes towards paying for a sports activity or some item to do with sports they’re interested in. Sometimes it can go towards some music lessons.”
Director of library services at the Fort St. John Public Library, Matthew Rankin, said he will discuss with staff what to do with the money.
“There’s a couple of ideas we might put it towards, such as updating the children’s area as well as buying some equipment that we need,” Rankin said.
Wendy Clayson, president of the local Senior’s Hall, said the donation will go towards kitchen upgrades.
“The kitchen is the center of our building. It’s where our members meet for coffee and where the lunch is served out of,” Clayson said.
“The kitchen hasn’t been updated in a long time, I don’t know how long, but it’s time to bring it up to date.”
Renovations may include updated sinks, counters and appliances.
Each organization that received a donation from the clubs extended a heartfelt thanks to the Rotary Clubs and is eager to put the money back into the community.