Missing: 17-year-old Anastajia Baker

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John RCMP is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old.
Anastajia Mae Baker was reported missing on July 15th. Following an investigation, police say she was last seen the following day in the area of 100th Street and 99th Avenue in Fort St John.
Baker is described as five feet tall, weighing approximately 101 pounds, with brown hair, which is believed to be currently dyed black, and blue eyes.
The Fort St John RCMP continue to investigate and request the public’s assistance locating Anasajia to confirm her well-being.
Anyone with additional information regarding Anasajia Baker, contact the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca.