Fort Nelson First Nation honouring fallen firefighter

FORT NELSON, B.C. — Fort Nelson First Nation will fly their flag at half-mast in honour of firefighter Adam Yeadon, who lost his life battling wildfires in the Northwest Territories.
Only 25, the young firefighter died after being injured over the weekend, battling a blaze near his home community of Fort Liard. Yeadon was a member of the Acho Dene Koe band (ADKN).
Fort Nelson First Nation made the announcement on social media, expressing their condolences on behalf of the chief and council.
“We are so incredibly saddened by the loss of this brave firefighter. Our deepest condolences and prayers are with the firefighter’s family and friends in the community of ADKN and the NWT Fire Crew,” reads an image in the post.
“Out of respect to this firefighter and his family, we have lowered our flag to half-mast to honour him.”
His death was confirmed by officials on Sunday, and the injury took place on Saturday just 37 kilometres north of the BC border, where an intense wildfire season is being fought. Yeadon leaves behind four siblings and was described as a caring person, passionate about his chosen profession.
He’s the second person to lose their life battling wildfires this summer, with BC mourning the loss of 19-year-old Devyn Gale in Revelstoke, where she was struck by a falling tree.
More than 80 wildfires are burning in the Northwest Territories, while BC is dealing with nearly 400. Yeadon’s death is the first firefighting fatality since 1971 when four firefighters perished in an aircraft accident and another two by falling trees.
The Fort St. John Fire Department lowered its flags to half-mast the day after Gale’s death. The department told Energeticcity.ca the flags will remain lowered until after the funeral services for the firefighters.
With files from Shailynn Foster