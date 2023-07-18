Court Report: July 10th to 14th

Below are the latest sentences handed out from the Fort St. John and Dawson Creek Provincial Courts from July 10th to 14th.
Fort St. John Provincial Court, July 11th sentencing:
Bronson Thomas Nichol (born 1987)
Nichol was found guilty of assault causing bodily harm for an incident in Fort St. John on July 9th, 2021. He was given a conditional discharge, ordered to report for DNA sample collection and given a 12-month probation order. A conditional discharge means the record won’t show a conviction if a person meets the conditions the judge sets.
Fort St. John Provincial Court, July 13th sentencing:
Eric Dale John Capot Blanc (born 1995)
Capot Blanc was found guilty of mischief of $5,000 or under, assault of a peace officer with a weapon, assaulting a peace officer, failing to appear in court, two counts of breach of release order and two counts of wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer. All the incidents occurred in Fort St. John between January 2022 to April 2023. He was sentenced to jail time served, ordered to submit a DNA sample and a forfeiture, which allows the government to seize property and assets “tainted” by crime.
Erin Nicole McKinnon (born 1984)
McKinnon was found guilty of theft of $5,000 or under for an incident on July 27th, 2022, in Fort St. John. She was sentenced to jail time served and given a one year probation order.
She was also found guilty of breach of release order and assault for an incident in Fort St. John on April 2nd. She was sentenced to jail time served and a one year probation order.
Dawson Creek Provincial Court, July 10th sentencing:
Sebastian Louis St. Pierre (born 2001)
St. Pierre was found guilty of causing a fear of injury or damage to a person or property. He was sentenced to a $500, 12 month recognizance after the allegation. If he breaks the conditions laid out by the court, he must pay the $500.
Dawson Creek Provincial Court, July 11th sentencing:
Chanse Douglas Friesen (born 1994)
Friesen was found guilty of driving while disqualified and possessing a break-in instrument for an incident in Dawson Creek on April 8th. He was given a $1,000 fine and an 18-month prohibition from driving.
Blaine John-Baptiste Pasutti (born 1967)
Pasutti was charged with causing a fear of injury or damage to a person or property for an incident in Tumbler Ridge on April 8th, 2022. He was given a one year, $500 recognizance after the allegation and a forfeiture.