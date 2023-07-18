City of Dawson Creek collects $28.2 million in annual property taxes

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The City of Dawson Creek collected $28.2 million in annual property taxes as of its July 4th deadline.
The city expected to collect $30.4 million, with $21.3 million relating to municipal taxes. The remaining $9.1 million represents collections for other agencies prior to offsetting the Home Owner Grant.
Of the $28.2 million collected so far, $2.43 million is from claimed Home Owner Grants, representing 93.05 per cent of the total property tax, compared to 90.8 per cent in 2022.
Residential properties, including Home Owner Grants, amount to $14.1 million, which is 50.04 per cent of the $28.2 million collected. Non-residential properties amount to $14.1 million, which is 49.96 per cent of the total collection.
The total outstanding balance amounts to $2.11 million, or 6.95 per cent, with the municipal portion of the unpaid balance amounting to $1.5 million.
A total of 2,910 Home Owner Grants were claimed compared to 2,821 in 2022. The total request for tax deferment in 2023 was 22 cases, amounting to $59,600. In 2022, there were 20 cases amounting to $49,300.
The 2023 property tax rate in Dawson Creek is 6.4204, in comparison to 6.2375 in 2022.
Property owners had until July 4th to pay their taxes and claim their Home Owner Grants. As of July 5th, unpaid, outstanding taxes have incurred the legislated 10 per cent penalty, totalling $218,288.23.