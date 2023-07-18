Arsonist to make appearance for breaching probation

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — Walmart arsonist Nathan Colin Whynot is expected to make a first appearance at the Dawson Creek law courts Tuesday, facing new charges of assault and breaching probation.
With two counts of assault and two counts of breaching probation, it’s alleged the offences took place in Dawson Creek on June 21, 2023.
Whynot is no stranger to the judicial system, pleading guilty twice in two separate years after being caught on video surveillance committing a $1.38-million dollar arson in the Dawson Creek Walmart in 2020.
He first attempted to plead guilty in October 2020 while firing his lawyer. At the time, Hon. David St. Pierre struck the original guilty plea from the record, noting Whynot showed little remorse and no responsibility for the crime, attempting to expedite the court proceedings.
In March 2021, presiding judge Hon. Richard Blaskovits accepted a guilty plea and a psychiatric report was ordered for Whynot.
Whynot was found guilty of the arson charges this past May and was sentenced to two years of probation. A date has yet to be set for future appearances on the new charges.