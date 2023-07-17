We Want Your Feedback!

Author
Adam Reaburn is the owner of Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca. Adam has been working in broadcasting for over 20 years. Adam and his wife Tammy have lived in Fort St. John for over 18 years. More by Adam Reaburn.
Minister says he’ll announce decision Wednesday on future of policing in Surrey, B.C.
CHILLIWACK, B.C. — British Columbia Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says he’ll announce Wednesday whether Surrey will be allowed to revert to policing by the…
B.C. promises $3M to expand program that partners cops with health-care providers
CHILLIWACK, B.C. — British Columbia is spending $3 million to expand a program that partners health-care workers with police to respond to mental-health-related calls. Public…
B.C., federal officials to discuss wildfire response, military deployed to assess
A working group comprised of members of Public Safety Canada, the Canadian Armed Forces and British Columbia emergency management and wildfire officials are set to…
Dogs trained to detect potentially deadly superbug at B.C. hospitals
VANCOUVER — Arti and Anton are the newest floppy-eared members of a team of dog detectives trained to sniff out adangerous bacterium in British Columbia…
British Columbia wildfires prompt more than 70 evacuation orders, alerts
Wildfires in British Columbia have prompted more than 70 current evacuation alerts or orders, with many clustered in the province’s central Interior. The Cariboo Regional…