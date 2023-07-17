Husdon’s Hope boil water advisory rescinded

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. — Northern Health rescinded a boil water advisory for the District of Hudson’s Hope on Friday after 199 days.
Problems with the water treatment plant started on July 6th, 2022, when the filtration system went down, resulting in a boil water advisory being issued days later. A do not consume order was implemented in August and then rescinded in October, with a boil water advisory staying in place until last week.
The water treatment plant has now met all requirements for safe drinking water.
The District of Hudson’s Hope shared a few flushing and cleaning steps before residents and businesses resume normal water uses.
For household faucets, the district said water users should flush water lines for five to ten minutes. Tap aerators and screens should be washed in hot soapy water and then disinfected for ten minutes in a solution of one part bleach to nine parts water.
For refrigerators with water and ice dispenser, water coolers, filters and automatic ice makers, the district encouraged users to read and follow the manufacturer’s instructions for flushing, cleaning and sanitizing the equipment and then run water for a few minutes before using.
For hot water tanks, drain and refill them if they are below 45 degrees Celcius.
The district recommends running water softeners through a regeneration cycle by following the manufacturer’s instructions.
The District of Hudson’s Hope thanked its water system users for their patience and understanding.
The district also reminded water users that the province is still experiencing drought conditions and asked residents to restrict unnecessary water use at this time.
In May, the district submitted water samples to a laboratory for bacteriological testing and water quality parameters, such as colour and hardness. The results were received in early June, according to the district.
All results were reportedly within B.C. and Canadian Drinking Water Quality Guidelines.
On June 15th, the district’s treatment plant consultant applied to Northern Health to rescind the boil water advisory for the community. Northern Health inspectors visited the water treatment plant on June 20th to inspect the temporary water treatment process.
The plant was established in February 2021 and has struggled since it opened. A boil water advisory was also handed down in the summer of 2021 after unacceptable levels of E. Coli were detected. Residents had also petitioned against high levels of chlorine in the water.
The initial shift from the Peace River as a water source was deemed necessary in anticipation of the Site C dam’s construction and its effect on the river.
BC Hydro has paid almost $5 million for the construction of the water treatment plant and approximately $2.5 million in additional funds to repair the water system. However, BC Hydro’s involvement was only to fund the project.
The district announced its plan to return to river-sourced water late in 2022, with McElhanney as its engineering consultant, after over a year of boil water notices and do not consume orders due to constant issues with the plant.
An open house held by the district in January outlined the plant and water sources plans, including the multi-phase plan of reverting to river water.
For any questions or concerns, the district can be reached at 250-783-9901.