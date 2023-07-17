Fort St. John Fire Department lowers flags in remembrance of firefighters who lost their lives

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Fire Department has lowered its flags to half-mast in honour of two firefighters that lost their lives in the line of duty in the past week.
On July 13th, 19-year-old Devyn Gale was killed on the front lines of a wildfire near Revelstoke and over the weekend, an unnamed firefighter was killed while fighting a wildfire near Fort Liard.
The local fire department wrote a statement on social media the day after Gale’s death, honouring her bravery and selflessness in protecting communities and extending condolences to those who knew her.
The local fire department also thanked all the first responders who put their lives on the line each day.
The flags will remain lowered until after the funeral services for the firefighters.