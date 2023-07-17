Area restriction, evacuation alert rescinded for Donnie Creek wildfire

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The last evacuation alert for the Donnie Creek wildfire has been rescinded.
The PRRD said the decision was made after a recommendation from the BC Wildfire Service, which also lifted its area restriction for the wildfire.
The Donnie Creek wildfire is still out of control and is approximately 583,153 hectares in size.
The Donnie Creek Complex consists of the Donnie Creek, Klua Lakes, Muskwa River, Zaremba Creek, Beatton River, Milligan Hills, Fontas River wildfires, and a fire located approximately 135 kilometres north of Fort St. John.
The Muskwa River wildfire is being held at 21,056 hectares, the Klua Lakes wildfire is 44,241 hectares, the Zaremba Creek wildfire is about 14,714 hectares, and the Fontas River wildfire is 18,061 hectares.
The fire 135 kilometres north of Fort St. John is now called the Kahntah River wildfire and is approximately 1,030 hectares, while the Beatton River wildfire is being held at 29 hectares, and the Milligan Hills wildfire is 354 hectares.
The Tooga Creek wildfire is still around 36,445 hectares, and an evacuation alert remains in place for the area.
The area restriction around the South Peace Complex near Tumbler Ridge was rescinded on July 6th. The fires that made up the complex — located near West Kiskatinaw River and Peavine Creek — are under control and being held.
There are 41 active wildfires in the Prince George Fire Centre.
As of July 10th, all campfires have been banned across the province except on the North Coast island of Haida Gwaii.
The ban applies to the Category 1 campfires, measuring up to 50 centimetres by 50 centimetres, expanding prohibitions already applied to specific regions in B.C. or larger fires.
Environment Canada reissued a special air quality statement on June 20th for Fort Nelson and the North Peace region. The air quality is at a high risk in Fort St. John in areas with smoke.
The latest information on air quality can be found on the Government of Canada’s website.
For the latest information on evacuation orders and alerts, visit the Peace River Regional District’s, Tumbler Ridge’s and Northern Rockies Regional Municipality’s websites.
For the latest wildfire information, visit BCWS’ website.