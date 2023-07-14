Stay of proceedings issued for wanted woman

UPDATE: A stay of proceedings was issued by the Fort St. John Crown Prosecution Service.
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP detachment was requesting the public’s help locating a 43-year-old woman in 2022, but the Fort St. John Crown Prosecution Service has since issued a stay of proceedings and cancelled the warrant.
A stay of proceedings means the crown counsel has dropped the charges.
The Fort St. John RCMP put out a release on June 1st, 2022, asking for the public’s help finding a wanted woman for breach of probation.
On July 6th, 2023, the stay of proceedings was issued, and the warrant was cancelled.