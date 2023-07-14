Local vet sexual offences case adjourned, fix a date set

A local veterinarian’s sentencing hearing for multiple sexual offences was adjourned on Thursday, and the continuation dates will be set later in July.
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A local veterinarian’s sentencing hearing for multiple sexual offences was adjourned on Thursday, and the continuation dates will be set later in July.

Justin Sewell was in court Monday to Thursday while a judge heard statements from the victim and other witnesses.

The proceedings were adjourned on Thursday, and Friday’s hearing was cancelled.

Sewell will appear in court again on July 27th to fix a date to continue the hearing.

The veterinarian pleaded guilty to sexual assault, unlawfully recording intimate images and voyeurism on November 15th, 2022, following a sexual assault investigation that began in 2019.

The alleged offences reportedly occurred in Charlie Lake in 2007.

In order to prevent the victim and witnesses from being identified, details from the hearing are under a publication ban.

