Fort St. John inn donates $10K to hospital foundation

A Fort St. John hotel has donated $10,000 to the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation’s Greatest Needs Fund.
Mona Wiens, Kelly Amboe (FSJ Hospital Foundation Executive Director), Jace Manlapas (Microtel Inn and Suites FSJ Guest Services Manager), Jacob Doria, and Adolf Michael Caytiles. (Fort St. John Hospital Foundation, Facebook)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A Fort St. John hotel has donated $10,000 to the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation’s Greatest Needs Fund.

Microtel Inn & Suites made the donation through the MasterBUILT Hotel’s Common Ground Program, which collects donations and distributes them back to local, regional and national causes.

The program also encourages its staff to get involved in the community by providing paid volunteer days.

The Greatest Needs Fund is used to purchase equipment needed in any department at the Fort St. John Hospital and the Peace Villa Residential Care Facility.

Currently, the hospital foundation is running a Community 50/50 draw with a prize of up to $10,000, more information can be found on it’s website.

