Fort St. John Firefighters respond to report of man having a seizure

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St. John firefighters and BC Ambulance Service responded to a report of a man having a seizure early Friday morning.
According to Deputy Fire Chief Daniel Simpson, at 4:26 a.m., four firefighters responded to a male, approximately 50 years old, having a seizure on 100th Street.
The BC Ambulance Service arrived at the same time as the fire department to the patient in the ATM room of the BMO Bank, complaining of chest pain.
The patient was loaded into the ambulance, and the scene was cleared.
The man’s condition is unknown at this time.
Energeticcity.ca has reached out to Northern Health and the local fire department but did not receive a response by publication time.