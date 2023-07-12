Fort St. John sees a decrease in property sales compared to 2022

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St. John reported a decrease in real estate sales in the first half of 2023 compared to 2022, according to the BC Northern Real Estate Board (BCNREB).
In the first six months of 2023, 295 properties worth $118 million were sold, while in the first six months of 2022, 361 properties worth $148.2 million were sold in the city.
Since the beginning of the year, 137 single-family homes, 32 half-duplexes, 28 homes on acreages and 40 manufactured homes have sold.
The single-family homes sold had a median selling price of $389,400 and took an average of 79 days to sell.
As of June 30th, there were 570 properties of all types for purchase in the Fort St. John area.
According to the BCNREB, seasonally adjusted unit sales were up 14 per cent from the first quarter of 2023, but still about 13 per cent below the 10-year average level of sales across the northern region of B.C.
Prices rose 11 per cent to $420,082 in the first quarter of the year, and seasonally adjusted average days on market rose approximately seven per cent to about 77.
BCNREB said the BC Northern housing market rebounded in the second quarter of 2023, with sales and sales prices rising, which also appeared to be the case across the province.
The board also said rates are likely to remain high through the summer months, and it excepts the “broader economy” to stop increasing or even begin to fall in the second half of 2023.
In Fort Nelson, 42 properties worth $5.6 million were sold since the beginning of 2023, a decrease from 2022. In 2022, 49 properties were sold for $9.2 million.
At the end of June, 104 were properties for sale in the Fort Nelson area.