City launches survey on community safety

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Following the City of Fort St. John’s Let’s Talk Community Safety Open House and Tradeshow last week, a survey has been launched to give residents another opportunity to provide input on the issue.
The city is encouraging residents and business owners to detail their experiences through the survey as it aims to address various challenges surrounding community safety.
To fill out the survey, click here.
Last week’s open house gave residents a platform to share their experiences and ideas on promoting safety in the community.
“We were inspired by the tremendous turnout and the collective commitment to building a safer environment for all residents,” said the city in a release.
The open house at the Festival Plaza brought together community members, organizations, and businesses.
During the event, the city was also seeking feedback on implementing several initiatives, including the Housing First and Situation Table programs. Both programs have been established in other communities across Canada to provide support services to vulnerable people and those suffering from homelessness.
Earlier this year, local business owners expressed their concerns regarding community safety at a council meeting. In response to their concerns, the city has been hosting engagement opportunities to meet with local businesses, residents, and community partners to address these challenges.
Although the Fort St. John RCMP has seen a decrease in calls for service from 9,877 in 2018 to 8,507 in 2022, the city said: “There has been a decrease in the overall feeling of safety in the community.”
