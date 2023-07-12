B.C. Mountie charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm

By BC Stories July 12, 2023 1 minute of reading

VICTORIA — A British Columbia RCMP Highway Patrol officer has been charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

The BC Prosecution Service says the charge stems from an incident that is alleged to have happened on Dec. 3, 2021, in Delta, B.C.

No other details about the incident were provided.

However, the prosecution service says the charge was approved by an “experienced Crown counsel.” 

It says the lawyer has no current or prior connection with the officer. 

The Mountie’s first appearance is scheduled to take place next month in Surrey Provincial Court.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 12, 2023.

The Canadian Press

