Nominations open for Fort St. John 2023 Community Awards

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — It’s that time, once again, to highlight community members that dedicate their time toward improving life in Fort St. John.
The nomination period for the 2023 Community Awards is now open, with the opportunity for individuals, groups, and businesses to be recognized as the non-profit, business, youth and citizen of the year.
“The city encourages citizens to help identify and honour local individuals, groups, and businesses whose talents, dedication and generosity have contributed greatly to life in Fort St. John,” said the city in a release.
Nominations can be completed online by clicking here, or packages can be picked up at City Hall, the Pomeroy Sport Centre and the North Peace Leisure Pool. The deadline for nominations is July 30th.
This year’s awards gala will take place at the Moose FM Block Party on September 9th.