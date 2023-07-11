Federal, provincial immigration programs presenting in Peace region

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The BC Provincial Nominee Immigration Program, as well as Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, will be making a stop in Fort St. John and other communities in the Peace region this month.
The two groups will be providing a presentation to employers on how to incorporate international workers into their workplace.
The goal of the session is to provide employers with the basics about both the federal and provincial economic immigration programs and answer any questions.
The BC Provincial Nominee Immigration Program is the province’s only immigration tool and it’s a pathway into the province for workers to settle in B.C.
Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada is the department of the Canadian Government responsible for immigration to Canada, refugees and Canadian citizenship.
The two groups begin their tour of the northeast in Mackenzie on July 17th at the Mackenzie Recreation Centre located at 400 Skeena Drive.
On July 18th, they will be presenting in Chetwynd at the Pomeroy Inn & Suites located at 5200 North Access Road.
The groups will present in Dawson Creek on July 17th at the Kiwanis Performing Arts Centre located at 10401 10th Street.
On July 20th, the groups will present in Fort St. John on Ramada by Wyndham Northern Grand Hotel located at 9830 100 Avenue.
All presentations will begin at noon.
The organizers ask residents interested to register on Northern Development’s website.