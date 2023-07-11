29-year-old victim of suspected targeted shooting in Surrey, B.C., identified

SURREY, B.C. — Homicide investigators have identified the latest person shot and killed in Surrey, B.C.

A statement from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says Surrey resident Pavanbar Paul Mannan was found dead on Sunday at around 5 p.m.

The 29-year-old was sitting in his vehicle when he was shot.

Police say they are identifying Mannan “in hopes of furthering their investigation,” and IHIT Sgt. Timothy Pierotti confirmed Mannan is known to police and the shooting appears targeted.

A burnt-out grey Subaru Forrester was found abandoned about seven kilometres away shortly after the attack and the statement says RCMP are working to determine if the discovery is linked to the homicide.

Detectives are seeking witnesses and are canvassing the neighbourhood around 96A Avenue and 130 Street, looking for surveillance or dashcam video taken between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

