Three communites in northeast B.C. set weather records over weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Three northeast B.C. communities set daily maximum temperature records on July 9th.
In Fort St. John, a record of 33 degrees Celsius was set, beating the previous record of 31.6 degrees Celsius set in 2021.
Temperatures hit 33.4 degrees Celsius in Dawson Creek on Sunday, and the previous record of 31.6 degrees Celsius was set in 2021.
According to Environment Canada, records in Fort St. John and Dawson Creek have been kept since 1926.
Fort Nelson also hit 33 degrees Celsius on Sunday. The old record, set in 1959, was set at 30.6 degrees Celsius. Records in Fort Nelson have been kept since 1937.
The Mackenzie, Nakusp and Nelson areas also broke records over the weekend.
According to Environment Canada, Fort St. John can expect a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers over the next couple of days, with sunny weather returning in time for the weekend.