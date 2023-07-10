The Fort City Chrysler Treasure Hunt is happening (RIGHT NOW!) and it’s your time to dig, discover and adventure the town looking for treasure.
Grab your maps and trek the town for the Fort City Chrysler Treasure Hunt and all the lost treasure.
Tune into 100.1 Moose FM on Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings at 7:50AM and Dub & Catarina will give you a clue. Clues will be posted on Social Media at 8:10 AM.
You can dig up a Bailey Helicopter’s Ride, Spa Care from The Hair Bin and even a Traeger Grill Set from Arctic Spas!