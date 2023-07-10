Single vehicle crash south of Hudson’s Hope results in death of driver

A single-vehicle crash on Highway 29 south of Hudson’s Hope resulted in the death of the male driver over the weekend, according to the RCMP.
Side of a RCMP cruiser. A white car with an RCMP logo
A single vehicle crash on Highway 29 resulted in the death of the male driver. (file)

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. — A single-vehicle crash on Highway 29 south of Hudson’s Hope resulted in the death of the male driver over the weekend, according to the RCMP.

Chetwynd and Hudson’s Hope RCMP responded to the crash near the Johnson Creek Forest Service Road at approximately 4:22 p.m. on July 8th.

The approxiate location of the crash. (Google Maps)

When officers arrived, they found a pickup truck had rolled multiple times, and the driver had been ejected. He was deceased at the scene.

The driver was the only occupant in the vehicle, and no other vehicles were involved.

BC Coroners Service is conducting a parallel investigation into the crash, and the driver’s name is not being released.

