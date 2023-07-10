Moose FM is sending you to Big Valley Jamboree!

Start planning your next road trip to Camrose, because you won’t want to miss Big Valley Jamboree!
Morgan Wallen, Dallas Smith, Dierks Bentley, High Valley & so many more country stars are going to get you dancing by the main stage! From August 3 – 6 you can sing along with your favourite country cowboys & girls, and enjoy shopping, dancing and karaoke. Don’t want to miss it?
You could win a pair of weekend passes & a camping spot for Big Valley Jamboree! Listen to Moose FM every weekday at 8:50AM, 1:50PM & 5:50PM for a key word, then come back here to fill out the form below.
You could be headed to Big Valley Jamboree with a pair of weekend passes, and a camping spot to enjoy a weekend filled with country music, shopping and dancing! Listen to Dub & Catarina between July 24 – July 28 and you could hear your name called as a Big Valley Jamboree winner! So what are you waiting for, start listening to 100.1 Moose FM today so you don’t miss out on the Big Valley Jamboree contest!