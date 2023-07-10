Sponsored content

8 Ways to Protect Your Home’s Exterior – and Save Money

Homes can face significant wear and tear. Here are some simple ways to help protect your home’s exterior before they become more costly.
By Home Sweet Home July 10, 2023 2 minutes of reading
A person pressure washing their house
Learn how to protect the exterior of your home

The outside of your home faces significant wear and tear throughout any given year. From typical wind, rain and sun damage to the challenges of extreme storms and fires. Fortunately, there are some simple ways to help you ward off some potential problems before they become more costly.

Inspect Roof Shingles

The roof is one of your home’s first lines of defence. From the ground or a ladder, look for signs of damage like missing, raised or warped shingles and other irregularities. If there are problems, have a qualified roofer do an inspection and any necessary repairs.

Clean Your Eavestroughs and Downspouts

Harsh weather or little critters can damage your eavestroughs. If water runs back toward your foundation or pools on the roof, it may lead to water damage inside your home. And collected debris can be a fire risk. Give eavestroughs and downspouts a look, clear any debris and make any repairs.

Check Out the Chimney

Look for signs of damage at the top of the chimney. Typically, there’s a cap with a grate and/or a rain cover. If you’re comfortable getting on the roof, inspect the flashing that waterproofs the edges where the chimney meets the roof for any gaps, bends or cracks that water could penetrate.

Clean and Service Your Air Conditioner

Shut off power to the outdoor unit and clean debris from the grill/cage and the fan. Rake around the unit and cut back branches to allow for proper airflow. Inside your home, don’t forget to change your furnace air filter regularly.

Refresh the Siding

Pressure washers are handy for cleaning the outside of your home. If you don’t own one, you may be able to borrow one from a friend or rent one from a hardware store. Check for any blisters, cracks or problem areas and repair them to help prevent rot and mould.

Inspect the Deck

Wooden decks, including railings and stairs, require staining every few years to protect against the elements. Be sure to carefully examine support posts and beams for signs of rotting.

Examine Exterior Caulking

Take a closer look at the caulking around your doors, windows and vents. Deteriorated caulking should be scraped out and replaced so you don’t lose cooled air through a poorly sealed gap.

Survey the Landscaping

Low-lying areas of your lawn should have additional soil laid down to prevent water from pooling in one area. You should also trim your trees and bushes as required to help avoid future storm damage.

