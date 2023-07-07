Moose Talks – Chetwynd Mayor & Vancouver Canucks

On this episode of Moose Talks, we’re joined by Chetwynd Mayor Allen Courtoreille. We’ll be chatting about his perspective on Treaty Land Sharing and the response from the public and other Peace River Regional District Board members at recent meetings that featured a discussion on the subject.
Then, we’ll chat with Vancouver Canucks forward Tristen Nielsen who was born and raised in Fort St. John. Nielsen signed an entry-level contract with the NHL club earlier this week, so we’ll talk about his journey from the frozen ponds of the Fort St. John to skating for a spot in the show.
Tune in to Moose Talks every Friday at 10 a.m. on Moose FM and live on the Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca Facebook pages.
This episode originally aired on July 7, 2023.