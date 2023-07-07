Bear attack near Tumbler Ridge leads to hospitalization 

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. — A tree planter was attacked by a bear shortly after 3 p.m. on Thursday near Tumbler Ridge, according to BC Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS).
The individual was transported via helicopter to a hospital in Prince George, though further details on their condition were unavailable.
BCCOS said four conservation officers will determine next steps, if they can track and identify the bear to determine why it might have charged.
The conservation officer service did not specify what type of bear it was.
