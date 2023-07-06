Summer Events: Parks, Cemetery Tours, Pickleball, and More

Hey everyone!
It’s Emily and this week’s newsletter is all about parks in the Peace region. One of the best things about summer is being able to get outside in the sun and burn off all the cabin crazies of winter. The best place to do that is the park! Trails, playgrounds, and fields provide a variety of things to do all summer long! All of the parks we are talking about are amazing for a variety of events and sports.
Surerus Park
Near the outskirts of Fort St John, this park is home to a whopping eight ball diamonds, two soccer fields, three tennis courts, a playground and well-maintained and paved trails throughout. This multifaceted facility is amazing for all your recreation needs.
Kin Park
Dawson Creek is home to this 17.23-hectare park. With two ball diamonds, picnic sites, trails, a playground, horseshoe pits and a sledding hill there is something to keep everyone entertained at Kin Park!
Taylor Ball Diamonds
Right next to the Taylor Arena are the Taylor Ball Diamonds. This area boasts several ball diamonds and a playground making it very ideal for slow-pitch tournaments. It also has some very nice walking trails and an outdoor gym!
Events Happening July 7-9, 2023
- Cemetery Tour | Fort St John | July 7
- Interrupting a Portrait Opening Reception | Fort St John | July 7
- Friday Night Street Legals | Fort St John | July 7
- 40th Annual Oilmen’s Trapshoot | Fort St John | July 7-8
- 2nd Annual Taylor One Pitch Tournament | Taylor | July 7-9
- Burn Out Competition | Dawson Creek | July 8
- Pickleball Clinics | Taylor | July 8
- Hudson’s Hope Open Rodeo | Hudson’s Hope | July 8-9
