Two Fort St. John youth break record at local golf course

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Two 11-year-old boys headed to the Fort St. John Links Golf Course early Wednesday morning, intent on breaking the course’s record for most holes played on foot.
Kiptyn Harvey and Parker Andrews were successful in their attempt and set a new record of 171 holes played on foot or 19 nines.
According to Jeff Holland with Links Golf Course, the two boys started playing at 3:58 a.m. Wednesday morning and finished at 9:30 p.m.
“They’re our defending junior club champion and the runner-up, so they’re obviously very good golfers, but that’s just a massive toll that it takes on your body,” Holland said.
He added that the most holes he’s played in one day is 36, which he said took a physical toll on him.
“They’d played [36 holes] by about six in the morning. So it’s quite unbelievable when you’re out there in the heat. You see how dehydrated guys get trying to get even close to that. The heat is brutal,” Holland said.
“It takes a massive toll on your body. You’re running basically a double marathon while also having to swing a club about a thousand times,” he said.
Parker’s father, Cole Andrews, said the boys decided to take a swing at the record after two of their former teachers, Aaron Larnder and Richard Higgs, broke it last Wednesday, playing 166 holes on foot.
“They had to push their own clubs, and they had to play every single hole out. They had to do it themselves,” Andrews said.
Holland said Larnder is still recovering from setting the record last week, but is determined to set the next record.
“He’s already determined that they wanna reclaim it from the boys, but they’re not sure they’re gonna be able to do it physically this year. They’re still recovering from the attempt, so they’re probably gonna attempt it again next year. Knowing the boys, they’re probably determined to break their own record.”
The first record was set in 1995 at 64 holes. It then slowly crept up until 2009, when it was set at 162 holes played on foot.
It wasn’t broken for 14 years until last week when Larnder and Higgs set the record at 166.
