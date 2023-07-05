City hosting Let’s Talk Community Safety Open House on Thursday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John is inviting the public to attend its Let’s Talk Community Safety Open House and Tradeshow on Thursday evening at Festival Plaza.
According to a release from the city, the event will provide an opportunity to establish and identify potential initiatives to promote and improve community safety and address challenges through the joint efforts of local, provincial, and federal governments, along with service providers, business owners, and residents.
The city is also seeking feedback on implementing several initiatives, including the Housing First and Situation Table programs. Both programs have been established in other communities across Canada to provide support services to vulnerable people and those suffering from homelessness.
Earlier this year, local business owners expressed their concerns regarding community safety at a council meeting. In response to their concerns, the city has been hosting engagement opportunities to come together with local businesses, residents, and community partners in addressing these challenges.
Although the Fort St. John RCMP has seen a decrease in calls for service from 9,877 in 2018 to 8,507 in 2022, the release states “there has been a decrease in the overall feeling of safety in the community.” Thursday’s open house and trade show aims to develop practical solutions to promote community safety through collective expertise, experiences, and perspectives of local businesses, as well as residents and community partners.
The Let’s Talk Community Safety Open House and Tradeshow will run from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Festival Plaza in Fort St. John (9523 – 100th Street). Community partners who will be present at the event include Northern Health, Fort St. John RCMP, Fort St. John Salvation Army, Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce, Urban Systems / Urban Matters, and a representative for MLA Dan Davies.
A survey will be available following the event for those who are unable to attend and wish to provide their input.
