BCWS crews prepare for potential thunderstorms near Donnie Creek Complex

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) said Wednesday crews are preparing for potential thunderstorms forecasted for the Donnie Creek Complex area on Thursday.
The Donnie Creek wildfire is part of the Donnie Creek Complex along with the Muskwa River, Klua Lakes, and Zaremba Creek wildfires.
Fire information officer for the Donnie Creek Complex, Shaelee Stearns, said Wednesday was a “monitor” day, adding that crews are aware of a risk of thunderstorms in the forecast for Thursday.
“We’re not expecting any thunderstorms [Wednesday,] but there is a risk tomorrow, so that’s something our crews are just aware of and the weather effects of that itself and the unstable air mass that could have on the fire,” Stearns stated.
She said the region is in store for some sun and cloud, light rain, and a change in wind direction Wednesday afternoon.
Due to the size of the Donnie Creek fire, Stearns said it’s difficult for BCWS to tell which part of the fire is receiving the much-needed rain.
“We are experiencing some precipitation in the area, but because of the fire covering such a significant amount of geography. It’s hard to say exactly right now which parts of the fire are receiving precipitation,” Stearns said.
According to Stearns, BCWS crews saw some increased fire activity on Tuesday in certain parts of the blaze, with some areas exhibiting rank-five fire behaviour.
“Rank-five is when you start to see that crown fire developing, and you can see moderate to long-range spotting on the fire. When you have that increased wind, you can see embers from the fire, travelling a certain amount of distances, and then starting smaller pockets of fire further away from the head of a fire,” Stearns explained.
She said at that point, crews don’t apply direct attack methods to the fire due to safety concerns. Instead, personnel will work on guards further away from the blaze, with air support assisting as well.
On Wednesday, there were 132 firefighters, 19 operational field staff, eight structure protection personnel, nine helicopters, and 21 pieces of heavy equipment at work on the complex.
Wednesday was a transition day for incident management staff, and a new incident management team will be at the complex on Thursday.
Stearns said residents should remain vigilant for wildfires in the region, and if they see one, it should be reported by calling 1-800-663-5555 or by using the BCWS app.
“The app is a great resource because it allows people to take a picture of the fire when they report it,” said Stearns.
“A picture of a new start is worth a thousand words. If people can send that to our operations team, it gives them a faster ability to see exactly what’s happening and to send the resources needed.”
The Donnie Creek wildfire continues to burn out of control and is still estimated at 571,512 hectares.
Stearns said the BCWS hopes to have an updated size of the fire by Thursday.
An evacuation alert was issued Wednesday for the Donnie Creek wildfire area by the Peace River Regional District.
The Peace River Regional District rescinded evacuation orders for the Donnie Creek wildfire on June 18th, but some evacuation alerts remain in place. An area restriction is also still in place around the wildfire.
The Zaremba Creek fire is at 5,790 hectares, the Muskwa River wildfire is classified as being held and remains at approximately 20,292 hectares, and the Klua Lakes wildfire remains out of control at around 40,061 hectares.
The Tooga Creek wildfire is about 36,445 hectares, and an evacuation alert remains for the area.
The evacuation alerts for the West Kiskatinaw River and Peavine Creek wildfires were cancelled by the Peace River Regional District (PRRD) Tuesday afternoon.
As a result of Tuesday’s cancellations, no orders or alerts remain in effect for either of the wildfires near Tumbler Ridge.
The South Peace Complex incident management team has been demobilized, and the United States incident management team left the area on Tuesday.
The West Kiskatinaw River wildfire is classified as being held at 25,095 hectares, and the Peavine Creek wildfire is under control at 4,427 hectares.
The PRRD said evacuation alerts and orders may need to be reissued if the wildfire situation changes.
For the latest information on evacuation and alerts, visit PRRD’s website.
For the latest wildfire information, visit BC Wildfire Service’s website.
Thanks for Reading!
Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it–but we need your support.
Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story.