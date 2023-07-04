PRRD cancels evacuation alerts for West Kiskatinaw River, Peavine Creek wildfires

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. — The evacuation alerts for the West Kiskatinaw River and Peavine Creek wildfires were cancelled by the Peace River Regional District (PRRD) Tuesday afternoon.
As a result of Tuesday’s cancellations, no orders or alerts remain in effect for either of the wildfires near Tumbler Ridge.
The PRRD said evacuation alerts and orders may need to be reissued if the wildfire situation changes.
For the latest information on evacuation and alerts, visit PRRD’s website.
The South Peace Complex incident management team has been demobilized, and the United States incident management team is on their way home on Tuesday.
The West Kiskatinaw River wildfire is now classified as being held at 25,095 hectares, and the Peavine Creek wildfire is under control at 4,427 hectares.
For the latest wildfire information, visit BC Wildfire Service’s website.
