Movies in the Park | July 28 SCOOB!

SCOOB! is playing on the big screen in Centennial Park on July 28th for Movies in the Park – at 7 PM! Have you ever wondered how Scooby Doo & Shaggy met? Or how Fred, Daphne, Velma, Scooby & Shaggy become the “gang”? SCOOB! will take you on a journey of friendship, mischief and mystery-solving!
Movies in the Park is presented by Knappet Industries and The Fort St. John Co-op and supported by Cameron SLB, Murray GM, Trican Well Service Ltd., Windsor Plywood, Rhythm Auction, Burger King and Doig River First Nation Rodeo.
Bring a blanket or some lawn chairs & get ready to solve the next mystery with Mystery Inc.
Love movie snacks? The Northern Dance Theatre Society will be at the Movies in the Park on July 28th, with popcorn purchased by donation!
