Fred Fest Weekend Pass Giveaway!

Fred Fest is kicking off August 25 & 26th and you can win your way in with Moose FM!
Enter the Fred Fest Weekend Giveaway below and you could be one of Moose FM’s weekly winners! If you need more tickets so the WHOLE crew can go, get your early bird tickets now!
CLICK HERE TO GET YOUR FRED FEST PASSES!
Early bird prices are available until August 1st, 2023.
Fred Fest is a family run music festival held in Fort St. John British Columbia. This year we are featuring headliners Kyle Mckearney, Nice Horse, the Montney Coulees, Berlin and more! The amazing venue overlooking the stunning Peace River valley provides ample space for camping. RV’s welcome, no services provided. A weekend camping fee of $25 per unit. Bring your cooler and your camp chair and be prepared for an amazing weekend of entertainment! Absolutely no dogs! Although we love dogs, we ask that you leave your pets at home for their safety and ours. No ATV’s permitted, propane campfires allowed. No glass beverage containers. There will be food trucks on site. Please feel free to arrive for RV setup anytime after 12:00 pm on Friday and we ask that you depart by 12:00 pm Sunday. We are a family friendly event, kids welcome, 12 and under are free.
