District Sports Council requests city liaison 

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John District Sports Council requested a city liaison, and a councillor was chosen during a regular council meeting on June 26th.
During the meeting, councillor Byron Stewart said he has been on the sports council in some capacity for 20 years.
“I thought I could represent the sports council better as not a board member, but as a liaison of that board to this council as they move forward with a strategic plan in place,” Stewart said.
Generally, when approached with a request for a liaison, the group making the request would not request a specific council member.
Councillor Gord Klassen recommended that Stewart become the liaison for the Fort St. John District Sports Council, and Councillor Trevor Bolin seconded it.
All councillors voted in favour.
