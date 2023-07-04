Court Report: June 26th to 30th

Below are the latest sentences handed out from the Fort St. John and Dawson Creek Provincial Courts from June 26th to June 30th.
Fort St. John Provincial Court, June 26th sentencing:
Scott Douglas Bruvold (born 1973)
Bruvold was found guilty of impaired conveyance operation for an incident in Fort St. John on October 20th, 2022. He was given fines totalling $2,600, including a victim surcharge which goes towards helping victims of a crime and a one-year prohibition from driving.
He was also found guilty of operating a vehicle while over 80 blood alcohol content, driving while prohibited and wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer. The charges occurred in Fort St. John on December 15th, 2022. He was given fines of $3,176.30, including victim surcharges, and a prohibition from driving for over two years.
Terrence Jamie Gibson (born 1977)
Gibson was found guilty of two counts of breach of undertaking and causing fear of injury or damage to person or property for incidents from June to September in Fort St. John. He was given a conditional discharge, a one-year probation order, a $100 victim surcharge and a $500, six-month recognizance after the allegation. If he breaks the conditions laid out by the court, he must pay the $500. A conditional discharge means the record won’t show a conviction if a person meets the judge’s conditions.
Tiffany Louise Mearow (born 1986)
Mearow was charged with causing fear of injury or damage to a person or property for an incident on February 17th in Fort St. John. She was given a recognizance after the allegation with no fine.
Claude Roger Rocan (born 1985)
Rocan was found guilty of taking or occupying a vessel without the consent of the owner, reporting an offence committed when it was not, driving without reasonable consideration and failing to stop when requested by police. The incidents occurred in Wonowon and Fort St. John on February 11th, 2022. He was given jail time served, over two years probation, a suspended sentence and fines totalling $1,150, including a victim surcharge. A suspended sentence is like a conditional discharge in that the accused is given conditions to follow.
Katrina Skerik (born 1982)
Skerik was found guilty of breach of recognizance for an incident in Fort St. John on June 29th, 2022. She was given a conditional discharge and a 12-month probation order.
Julian Witkowski (born 1977)
Witkowski was found guilty of the impaired operation of a conveyance for an incident on January 8th, 2022, in Fort St. John. Witkowski was given a $1,000 fine and a one-year prohibition from driving.
Fort St. John Provincial Court, June 27th sentencing:
Derek Scott Livingstone (born 1988)
Livingstone was found guilty of breach of a probation order, assault and theft of $5,000 or under for incidents in Fort St. John in January and February. He was given jail time served and a 12-month probation order.
Bruce Lee Blanchette (born 1970)
Blanchette was charged with causing fear of injury or damage to a person or property for an incident on August 31st, 2022, in Fort St. John. He was given a $300, 12-month recognizance after the allegation.
Ronald Martin Campbell (born 1958)
Campbell was found guilty of the impaired operation of a conveyance for an incident in Fort St. John on December 10th, 2022. He was given a one-year prohibition from driving and fines totalling $1,950, including a victim surcharge.
Fort St. John Provincial Court, June 28th sentencing:
Jason Maxie Mckeever (born 1979)
Mckeever was found guilty of breaching probation for an incident in Fort St. John on April 22nd. He was given jail time served.
Arthur Lavern Nelson Read (born 2003)
Read was found guilty of breaking, entering, and committing an indictable offence on May 8th in Fort St. John. He was sentenced to jail time served and an 18-month probation order.
He was also found guilty of possession of stolen property and uttering threats for an incident in Prince George on May 21st. He was sentenced to jail time served, an 18-month probation order and a five-year prohibition from firearms.
Fort St. John Provincial Court, June 29th sentencing:
Daniel Charles Starrett (born 1995)
Starrett was charged with possessing a firearm without a licence or registration and possessing a non-firearm knowing it was unauthorized. He was given a suspended conditional sentence order and jail time served.
Dawson Creek Provincial Court, June 26th sentencing:
Devon Doerksen (born 1994)
Doerksen was found guilty of impaired operation of a conveyance and the dangerous operation of a conveyance for an incident in Dawson Creek on October 28th, 2021. He was given a two-year probation order and fines totalling $1,950, including a victim surcharge.
Dawson Creek Provincial Court, June 27th sentencing:
Timothy Samuel Johnathon Roth (born 1989)
Roth was found guilty of driving while his driver’s licence was suspended for an incident on April 16th, 2022, in Dawson Creek. He was given a 90-day prohibition from driving and fines totalling $575, including a victim surcharge.
