Council member appointed to Health Services Centre Community Advisory Council

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John was asked to appoint a member of council to sit on the Health Services Centre Community Advisory Council (HSCCAC).
The chief administrative officer, Milo MacDonald, made the recommendation so the council has an opportunity to provide feedback to Northern Health on the proposed healthcare centre located at 10067 100th Avenue.
The recommendation was made for Councillor Sarah MacDougall to sit on the HSCCAC, and Councillor Tony Zabinsky seconded the motion. All council members voted in favour.
The HSCCAC was formed so best practices, questions and local business concerns can be discussed.
The council was created by Northern Health and the Fort St. John & District Chamber of Commerce to discuss the Health Services Centre or overdose prevention services (OPS) site.
Northern Health’s search for a new OPS site began in April 2022 after losing its temporary use permit to a former proposed site.
Northern Health announced it had found a new location for the OPS in November 2022.
According to the latest coroners report, there have been six toxic drug overdoses in 2023 in the northeast.
