Shooting in Coquitlam leaves one man dead

By BC Stories July 3, 2023 1 minute of reading

COQUITLAM, B.C. — One man is dead after a shooting Coquitlam Sunday evening.

RCMP were called to the Foster Avenue and North Road area shortly before 9:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds.

Officers immediately began lifesaving measures, but the victim died at the scene.

Investigators say they believe the shooting is an isolated incident.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or have video footage such as dashcam, surveillance or cellphone video, is asked to contact police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 3, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Thanks for Reading!

Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it–but we need your support.

 

Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story.

Report a typo or an error

 

Read our guiding principles

Most Recent Stories

Login

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.

Scroll to Top