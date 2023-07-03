RCMP looking for new leads in 2022 abduction

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek RCMP are seeking new information about an abduction that happened in Pouce Coupe in March of 2022.
The RCMP initially released information to the public in April of 2022 about the abduction and have yet to find the two suspects allegedly involved.
At approximately 7:00 pm on March 30, 2022, a youth was pulled into the back of a blue van in the area of 47th avenue and Railway avenue in Pouce Coupe.
The van drove around before the victim managed to escape the van, rode the bicycle home, and made the call to the police. The victim was not physically harmed.
The RCMP believe there were two males involved. One of the abductors was described as having a purple mohawk, a soul patch beard, a pale complexion, brown eyes, and a detailed Chinese-style tattoo of a black dragon shooting a fireball on his left tricep.
There is no description available of the other suspect but is believed to be a man.
The van is described as a newer blue utility van with no sliding doors and center-opening rear doors with no windows.
If you have any information on the alleged abduction or the offenders, please get in touch with the Dawson Creek RCMP at (250) 784 3700.
