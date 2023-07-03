CP NewsAlert: talks stall in B.C. port workers strike, employer says

VANCOUVER — The association representing employers in an ongoing strike at British Columbia ports says it doesn’t think more bargaining is going to produce a collective agreement.
The BC Maritime Employers Association released a statement saying it has gone as far as possible on core issues.
The International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada, representing thousands of workers who load and unload cargo at terminals at more than 30 B.C. ports, went on strike on July 1.
Both sides were at the negotiation table as recently as this morning.
More coming
The Canadian Press
