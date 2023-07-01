MISSING: Denni Martin

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP are looking for Denni Martin.
RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating Denni Martin, who was reported missing on June 26, 2023.
Denni Martin was last seen on June 22, 2023.
Martin is described as:
- Caucasian male;
- 37 years old;
- 5’9;
- Brown eyes;
- Brown hair.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Denni Martin is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
https://twitter.com/fortstjohnrcmp/status/1675225207836114944?s=46&t=sSRIDm5F_l5lR8EFct98dA
