Northern Health expecting long wait times at Fort St. John Hospital

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Northern Health is advising residents that wait times in the emergency department may be longer due to an influx of patients at the hospital.
To help reduce the strain on emergency and care resources, the health authority is advising residents with less urgent care needs to visit their primary care provider or family physician’s office during business hours.
The Northern Health Virtual Primary & Community Care Clinic can also be contacted daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., including weekends and statutory holidays.
Northern Health also said individuals who need emergency attention should call 911 or visit the local emergency room.
The health authority’s emergency rooms tend to patients who have experienced a sudden or unusual change in their health, such as, but not limited to, breathing difficulties, severe bleeding or pain, chest pain, broken bones and eye injuries.
For more information, visit Northern Health – Fort St. John & Area’s Facebook page.
